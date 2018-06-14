Menu
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington is delivering her Budget reply in State Parliament. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Budget: Surprising issue uniting Labor and the LNP

by Sarah Vogler, Trenton Akers
14th Jun 2018 3:56 PM
ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has welcomed the state Opposition's embrace of renewable energy but slammed the rest of the LNP's Budget reply.

The Premier said Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's speech did not contain an economic plan and did not explain how she would pay for promises including air conditioning in all state schools.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was "heartening" that Ms Frecklington vowed to instruct state-owned energy companies to transition to green power if she wins the next election.

"The Leader of the Opposition today has finally recognised that renewable energy is going to be part of the energy mix into the future," she said.

"But in relation to everything else there was no clear plan, there was no understanding of the priorities of Queenslanders."

The Premier mocked a plan to cut power bills by $300 in regional areas by introducing competition in retail energy, saying it was "pie in the sky" and dismissed the LNP's plan to aircondition every state school as "fanciful stuff".

Earlier on Thursday, LNP Leader Deb Frecklington has begun her inaugural Budget reply speech in State Parliament by describing Treasurer Jackie Trad's Budget as a one of "taxes, debt and unemployment".

"No place on earth has ever taxed their way to prosperity," she told the House, describing the five new taxes - expected to reap the Palaszczuk Government about $2.2 billion - as an admission of failure.

"After 3.5 years in office, Labor has no economic plan for Queensland."

