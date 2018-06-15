Minister dogged by new email claims

TRANSPORT Minister Mark Bailey has called on the Opposition to refer any allegations "of substance" they have about the use of a second private email account to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Mr Bailey rose in the House just before lunch to address questions earlier by the LNP about his keepqldnuclearfree@gmail.com account after an RTI application made by the Opposition returned several documents.

Mr Bailey insisted the fact the RTI returned the documents showed he had complied with ministerial guidelines as the records were available.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey in State Parliament this morning. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

He said he had a third account he used during the 2015 election campaign.

"For the sake of completeness I had an outlook.com email account that I used for my 2014 and early 2015 election campaign," Mr Bailey told the House.

"The existence of this account was clear in the documents considered in the CCC investigation.

"As I advised the House earlier, the keepqldnuclearfree@gmail account is from a previous work role before I was elected, which I no longer use.

"The existence of this account was known in the previous emails considered by the CCC.

"One of the emails that was considered by the CCC told people not to send emails to that address.

"At its hearing of the 4th of May the PCCC asked the chair of the CCC about these emails.

"The CCC's response to the question is published on the parliament website.

"The CCC have advised the committee that they considered whether this account required investigation in their previous investigation and decided that it did not.

"The 14 emails identified have been saved on the government server in accordance with the requirements of the ministerial guidelines on this matter."

He said the emails included ETU press releases that were otherwise readily available.

"These emails were published on the Transport and Main Roads website last week.

"If the LNP has any matters of substance to raise, they should do so with the CCC as they have done previously."

The Opposition raised the issue in Question Time earlier today.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said Mr Bailey's Keep Queensland Nuclear Free Gmail account had been used to discuss ministerial business with union figures.

Responding to the question, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was "not aware" of the account and requested the Opposition send her details.

Opposition frontbencher Jarrod Bleijie called on Ms Palaszczuk to stand down Mr Bailey during Question Time.

Playing down the issue, Ms Palaszczuk again called on the Opposition to send her the details of the allegations of the second private email address.

Responding to further questions from the Opposition, Ms Palaszczuk was forced to be pulled into line by Speaker Curtis Pitt after she attacked the LNP for not asking Budget related questions.

"This is Budget week," she said to jeering from the Opposition.