Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joshua Desmond Price is fighting to keep his job at Queensland Police Service in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Joshua Desmond Price is fighting to keep his job at Queensland Police Service in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Crime

Cop fights to keep job after drunken crash

by AAP
12th Apr 2019 4:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Queensland police officer who was in uniform, on duty and drunk when he crashed a marked car is fighting to keep his job.

Joshua Desmond Price had been an officer for six years when he crashed a Toyota Prado in the small town of Thallon near the Queensland-NSW border in August 2017.

He is now trying to keep his job, with a lawyer telling an independent tribunal he should not be dismissed because undiagnosed mental health issues limited his moral culpability at the time.

"It is both bizarre and out of character conduct for an otherwise mature, highly respected man and police officer," Mr Price's lawyer Calvin Gnech told the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal on Friday.

"The explanation and understanding as to how this has happened, is directly and only related to my client's mental health status."

Mr Price was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from issues in his personal and professional lives, anxiety, and depression after the crash.

He was suspended without pay on September 11, 2017, and has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor.

editors picks queensland police

Top Stories

    Apple Pie Queen aims for Rissole Crown too early

    premium_icon Apple Pie Queen aims for Rissole Crown too early

    Community Sunday's Best Beef Rissole competition at Bartletts proceeds go to Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

    Barker's WWI medals in safe hands

    premium_icon Barker's WWI medals in safe hands

    Community Thomas Garside Barker's medals were issued near Maitland NSW

    We can’t rely on Adani: Labor

    premium_icon We can’t rely on Adani: Labor

    Environment She said we can't rely on Adani to bring jobs.

    Rockets stars touch down, keen to hit the court

    premium_icon Rockets stars touch down, keen to hit the court

    Basketball Rocky's QBL teams to play pre-season trials at Hegvold this weekend