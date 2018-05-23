Queensland Police Union push for formal DV charge

THE Queensland Police Union is continuing its push for the introduction of a domestic violence charge to do away with the need for parties to apply through the court system.

Central region executive member Kev Groth has written an article in the union's March journal explaining the push.

"By introducing a charge of domestic violence, the need for applications would disappear,” he wrote.

"More than half of all protection orders are for mandatory conditions, so the need to go through the process of applying for protection seems redundant.”

"Constant changes to the legislation and paperwork have only increased red tape, making the entire process more time-consuming for members.”

In October, QPU president Ian Leavers said it took two officers an average of four hours to apply for one domestic violence order.

With Capricornia's domestic violence order applications having risen to 1571 a year by May 2017, that means local officers are spending 3142 hours a year on DVO paperwork.

"For years, operational police have had to deal with change after change while never being consulted,” Mr Groth wrote.

"Ask any constable out on the street how this can be fixed and you will get the same response: remove all the red tape and simply make a machinery charge of committing a domestic violence offence.”