PM to Premier: How big do you want it?

SCOTT Morrison has asked Annastacia Palaszczuk to decide how big she wants Queensland's population to be and what ­regions can take more migrants as he considers tax breaks to take pressure off cities.

The Prime Minister, who is embarking on the nation's first modern population strategy, will tomorrow demand states undertake better infrastructure planning and outline their population challenges over the next 15 years.

Mr Morrison will prioritise discussions on the country's population challenges, linking it to economic prosperity and quality of life.

"We need to carefully manage population growth to protect the quality of life enjoyed by all Australians," Mr Morrison said. "This means working to avoid congestion in our major cities, while supporting the growth of regional areas, where it is important to maintain and expand service delivery and create more jobs.

"It has to work in Melbourne as well as Darwin. In Rockhampton as well as Bunbury. We're a big country and the population management issues are different."

State and territory leaders have been asked to outline the pressure points in their ­cities and regions, including skill shortages.

Rockhampton wants thousands more people to move to the city.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has requested a review of zonal taxation rates, foreshadowing the Government will use tax breaks to encourage more ­people to settle outside cities.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Ms Palaszczuk has been asked to provide information by the end of January to respond to:

* What you consider to be the population carrying capacity of Queensland, with regional breakdowns as appropriate, based on current and planned infrastructure and services provision;

* Her assessment of projected population growth in Queensland over the short and medium term, and the compositional drivers of population growth in Queensland;

* Her assessment of the contribution of the Commonwealth's migration program such as permanent migration, and by visa class - skilled, family and humanitarian;

* What skills she anticipates businesses in Queensland will need over the next 15 years, broken down by region; and,

* What plans are in place to manage this change, particularly with regard to employment, housing, services, infrastructure and social cohesion, over the next five, 10 and fifteen years.