Funeral of Corey Christensen at the Ayr Surf Lifesaving Club, Alva Beach. Friends and family carry the coffin of Corey Christensen. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Premier slammed in wake of Alva Beach deaths

by Madura McCormack
16th Oct 2018 6:13 PM
THE deaths of two men at Alva Beach could have been avoided, opposition state MP Dale Last has said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has today been slammed for failing to order a review into staffing at regional police stations, after reports it took police 50 minutes to respond to a triple-0 call for help.

Father-of-three Corey Christensen, 37, and Tom Davy, 27, died from stab wounds and massive blood loss on Topton St on October 1.

Corey Christensen with his sons Chase, Cooper, and Coby.
It is believed the wounds were inflicted by Dean Webber, 19, in self-defence.

In Parliament on Tuesday, State opposition LNP MPs Dale Last and Trevor Watts demanded the Premier and Police Minister Mark Ryan review regional police resources.

"How can they expect officers to protect the community when crime is on the rise and local officers are struggling to cope?" Mr Last said.

"What happened in Alva Beach was an absolute tragedy, but it could have been prevented.

"The safety of local residents will continue to be put at risk while Labor cut resources to frontline police."

Jaye Christensen (right) fronted the media after her husband Corey Christensen (top left) and NSW man Tom Davy (bottom left) were stabbed at Alva Beach.
Both Minister Mark Ryan and the Premier said it would be inappropriate to pre-empt any conclusion of the police and coronial investigation into the incident.

Ms Palaszczuk said she therefore would not be directing the Police Commissioner Ian Stewart to undertake a review.

"It's the job of embattled Police Minister Mark Ryan to ensure police have the resources they need and he continues to fail miserably," Mr Last said.

"We need more cops on the ground, not more cuts."

