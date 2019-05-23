Queensland property crime prevention campaign starts
THE Queensland Police Service yesterday launched a new crime prevention campaign aimed at changing Queenslanders' perspectives towards property crime.
This new campaign uses mixed media including the 360° format and flyers on social media to put users in a criminal's perspective and point out everyday behaviours that can increase the likelihood of Queenslanders falling victim to opportunistic crime.
Acting Inspector Joanna Stone, manager of the Crime Prevention Programs Unit said crime prevention was every Queenslander's responsibility and campaigns such as this, allowed the QPS to educate around crime prevention habits.
"Police across the state have crime prevention at the forefront of their minds every day when interacting with Queenslanders,” Inspector Stone said.
"Too often, property crime is the result of opportunistic criminals receiving a helping hand from unsuspecting Queenslanders, whether that be through a wallet left on the front seat of a car or a back door left unlocked.
"By refreshing these materials and pushing an interactive crime prevention tool, we can ensure that Queenslanders are alerted to, and taking basic security measures into consideration, each and every day.”
The following four topics will be covered during this campaign, along with a variety of other safety topics:
Vehicle security including valuables left in the car;
External home security;
Internal home security; and
Sneak offences where theft occurs when the resident is home.
Inspector Stone said initiatives such as this were important to the QPS's commitment to crime prevention.
"By exploring new technology, we are able to continue to connect Queenslanders and enhance crime prevention habits across the state,” she said.
"I am confident this campaign will have a positive impact and help to shift perspectives and change Queenslanders' habits to ensure everyone does their part in reducing and preventing crime.”
WHAT YOU CAN DO
- Park in well-lit and highly visible areas whenever possible, utilising off-street and secured parking.
- When parking in a garage, ensure both the garage and vehicle are locked and the garage door remotes are secured.
- Avoid marking your keys with personal or vehicle details including name, phone number or registration details.
- Consider installing a car alarm or steering wheel lock to help protect your vehicle.
- Use lockable devices to help keep your vehicle secure including lockable fuel caps, wheel nuts, spare tyre covers and roof racks.
- Consider installing a remote engine immobiliser that meets Australian Standards.
- Consider installing a GPS tracker to your vehicle.