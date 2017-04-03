Queensland Rail axes popular Rockhampton region service

A VITAL bus service linking the Yeppoon coast to Brisbane has been axed, leaving people requiring the service to attend medical appointments in the lurch.

Effective April 1, the RailBus coach connection from the Rockhampton Railway Station to Yeppoon and Emu Park ended permanently.

One reader told The Morning Bulletin while he was working as a taxi driver, he would often see elderly people get off the train from Brisbane who had been visiting the capital city for medical appointments.

He said it was an "absolute disgrace" these people would be left without transport to and from the coast as the train can run at odd hours.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said the company tried to prevent the stoppage, but have not been able to find a viable alternative.

"Late last year, we were informed by the third party provider that operated the RailBus service that it was no longer financially viable, due to low levels of patronage," they said.

"Since this time, we have reached out to other bus companies to find an alternate provider, however, unfortunately, due to low patronage, we have been unsuccessful is establishing a new partnership.

"We have been working to inform our customers and sincerely apologise to those who used this service to access Rockhampton station."

If you live in rural and remote areas, and have to travel more than 50km for specialist medical services that are not available locally, you may be eligible for the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme (PTSS) to help with your travel costs. Find more info at: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/services/travel/subsidies/