Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parliament
Parliament
Health

Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Dec 2020 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There will be no changes to restrictions in Queensland in light of the new COVID-19 case in Sydney, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

The new case is the state's first community transmission case in 26 days.

The test results for the immediate family members have come back negative and they are in quarantine.

Ms D'Ath urged everyone to keep up good hygiene and practice social distancing.

letterspromo

It comes as Queensland recorded one new case overnight which was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 3,778 tests were conducted.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland's health officials were working closely with Sydney authorities in the wake of the new case.

Meanwhile the government's Good to Go campaign, which was predicted to generate nine million visitor nights and around $1 billion, has secured 11 million nights and generated $1.5 billion for local businesses.

Ms Palaszczuk said it had been one of the most successful campaigns in the state's history.

 

 

 

Originally published as Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editor picks health lockdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pilates studio and IT business planned for vacant site

        Premium Content Pilates studio and IT business planned for vacant site

        Business The property has been on the market since 2016 and was lasted listed in November for $299,000.

        Four-vehicle crash on CBD road

        Premium Content Four-vehicle crash on CBD road

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene.

        13 key Keppel projects secure funding in Qld Budget

        Premium Content 13 key Keppel projects secure funding in Qld Budget

        News The economic recovery will begin in earnest in Keppel on the back of the Qld...

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday.