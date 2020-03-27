Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Queensland records 62 new cases in past 24 hours

27th Mar 2020 2:47 PM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 62 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 555.

One person, believed to be a man in his 60s, is in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

So far, 13 Australians have died from the novel coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. All have been elderly and at least four had been on cruise ships in the days before they died.

The increase comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces new rules for those returning to Australia as the virus will take "lives and livelihoods".

Defence Force personnel will also be doing compliance checks.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        premium_icon Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        Business Tim Buchholz has seen cyclones, floods and economic downturns – but today’s “apocalypse” of the coronavirus pandemic is nothing compared to them.

        COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        premium_icon COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        Breaking Central Queensland reports no new cases as the state total continues to rise.

        Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        premium_icon Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        News See how RRC's candidates plan to boost CQ tourism after COVID-19.

        Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        premium_icon Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        News Strict coronavirus restrictions will hit funeral for racing identity