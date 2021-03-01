Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

First AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Sydney
News

Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

by Janelle Miles
1st Mar 2021 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded another two infections with the COVID-19 virus in overseas travellers detected while in hotel quarantine.

One is a man in his 50s, the other is a Victorian man in his 30s.

The new cases take Queensland's tally of confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 1331.

Of those, 11 remain active - one in Cairns, four on the Gold Coast, two on the Sunshine Coast and four are being cared for by the Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane.

Queensland has gone 49 days without a case involving community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.


It comes as the first batch of Australia's 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have touched down in Sydney.

The 300,000 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine will be now be assessed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) before being distributed across the country.

Originally published as Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    PM speaks on national shame

    PM speaks on national shame
    • 1st Mar 2021 1:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in serious condition after car rolls into tree

        Premium Content Woman in serious condition after car rolls into tree

        Breaking She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

        • 1st Mar 2021 11:56 AM
        LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

        Premium Content LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

        Sport Special achievement for family duo at Fitzroy Frogs annual event.

        BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court

        Premium Content BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court

        News Here is the latest list of people who were caught out.

        Rocky nurses to hold aged care rally

        Premium Content Rocky nurses to hold aged care rally

        News The rally is meant to highlight conditions linked to understaffing in Australian...