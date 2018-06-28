Rodda’s rest will help unleash Lukhan

Izack Rodda of the Reds (right) reacts following the Round 15 Super Rugby match between the Queensland Reds and the Highlanders at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

WOUNDED Wallaby Izack Rodda has been grounded but a position has been created at the Queensland Reds for powerful Lukhan Tui to continue his education as a Test backrow project.

Lock Rodda's shoulder was tender after three full-on Tests against the Irish and coach Brad Thorn has elected to spell him from Friday night's clash against the Blues at Auckland's Eden Park.

Swinging Tui into lock was one obvious option but Thorn's strategy to pick the 117kg forward at No. 6 and grant another start to young beanpole Harry Hockings in the second-row will work for the Wallabies.

Tui has had limited experience playing at No. 6 so a three-game run there to close the Reds' Super Rugby season would add subtleties to his game before the blockbuster Bledisloe Cup Tests against the All Blacks in August.

Wallabies quartet Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou, Samu Kerevi and Tui will all start for the Reds while No. 8 Caleb Timu, who started two Tests against Ireland, will be used as an impact weapon off the bench in Auckland.

Tui dismissed any notion that quickly shifting from a high-stakes Test in Sydney last weekend to a Reds' game, with no finals' ramifications, would mean a slackening of intensity from the team's Test players.

"Not at all. We often have short turnarounds and learning at Wallabies' level is something you can't teach," Tui said.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — JUNE 23: Lukhan Tui of the Wallabies is tackled during the Third International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and Ireland at Allianz Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"I know what guys like Caleb and Brandon will have got from their Test debuts.

"We all want to build on what we have established at the Reds this season.

"I'm keen to play wherever but, yeh, there's a bit more confidence at No. 6 now I've played that 80 minutes in the Test."

Losing winger Izaia Perese (knee) is a disappointment and the Reds have rewarded the strong Souths' club form of Eto Nabuli will a recall.

Jono Lance adds extra playmaking with his return at fullback after being a late injury scratching from the Queensland-NSW match with the lingering effects of a head knock.

Jono Lance of the Reds reacts after loosing the Round 8 Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Queensland Reds at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

"The guys are excited to be back in Super Rugby mode. Queensland hasn't won at Eden Park since 2012 so there's a great challenge and opportunity in front of us to show what progress we've made this season," Thorn said.

"We've been hit with some injuries during the June Test window through the Wallabies and club Rugby but we've been giving players opportunities all year to ensure we can deal with setbacks when they occur.

"The Blues are a dangerous team. They're big, athletic and have plenty of strike power. It's tough to win at Eden Park so we'll need to head there ready for anything."

Everything the Wallabies and Reds should eventually demand from backrow project Tui is embodied in the All Blacks legend being farewelled in Auckland.

Lining up against Jerome Kaino in his final home game for the Blues on Friday night arrives at an ideal time for a young Queensland forward trying to expand his own game.

For much of the past decade, Kaino has been the benchmark at No.6 as a two-time World Cup-winner.

All Blacks legend Jerome Kaino. Picture: Getty

He may be a little slower at 35 and the big hits less frequent but there's not a smart support line, breakdown trick or clever shortcut he doesn't know on the field.

The Blues (3-10) have had little to sing about this season but giving Kaino a rousing sign-off makes them extra dangerous for the Reds (4-9).

"He's someone I admired growing up for his presence because he plays real physical, is good on the edges, reads the game well and has really good skills," Tui, 21, said.

"I know it's his last home game (before heading to French club Toulouse) and that will mean a lot to the Blues."

Queensland Reds v Blues, 5.35pm AEST, Friday (Eden Park, Auckland). Live on Fox Sports

1. JP Smith

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Harry Hockings

5. Kane Douglas

6. Lukhan Tui

7. George Smith

8. Scott Higginbotham (c)

9. Moses Sorovi

10. Hamish Stewart

11. Eto Nabuli

12. Duncan Paia'aua

13. Samu Kerevi

14. Jordan Petaia

15. Jono Lance

Reserves

16. Alex Mafi

17. Harry Hoopert

18. Ruan Smith

19. Caleb Timu

20. Angus Scott-Young

21. Tate McDermott

22. Aidan Toua

23. Filipo Daugunu

