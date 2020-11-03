Menu
A school has apologised after mistakenly sending a strongly worded letter that was intended for one recipient to the parents and guardians of all students.
Gladstone school’s embarrassing letter blunder

by Sophie Chirgwin
3rd Nov 2020 4:19 PM
A Central Queensland school has apologised after mistakenly sending an entire cohort of parents an ambiguous letter which was intended for one recipient.

Parents of children who attend Carinity Education Gladstone were today confused when they received a letter from the school which said personal relationships cannot affect schooling of students.

"Students, Parents and Caregivers," the letter read.

"This letter is to remind you that Carinity Education Gladstone is a school and our focus is on school work, personal development and education. Personal relationships cannot and will not be allowed to affect the schooling of any student at Carinity.

"If your young person cannot peacefully co-exist in this school, then please find somewhere else for them to go for their education.

Letter sent out to parents of students who attend Carinity Education Gladstone. Pic: Facebook
"We can refer you to headspace or another organisation who can help with issues regarding relationships and families as this must remain outside of the school.

"The choice for our students is to totally stop any gossip, relationship concerns and anything else not related to education and focus on your work and yourself or not come back to the school at all."

The letter was signed off with "I hope this is clear".

Parents took to social media expressing their concern, with one mother sharing the letter and writing "is this an appropriate letter for a school to text home to all parents?"

When contacted by The Courier-Mail, a Carinity spokesperson said a blunder had been made.

"The letter was sent in error to parents and guardians of all students," the statement read.

"The letter was intended to be sent to one recipient, the latest in a series of communications with that family relating to repeated behavioural issues of one student.

"We have recalled the letter and apologise for any concern or confusion this may have caused our students and their families."

Carinity Education Gladstone takes a different approached to learning. On the website it says the school acknowledges that people learn in different ways and at different speeds with different goals.

Originally published as Queensland school's embarrassing letter blunder

