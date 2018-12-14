Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education Minister Grace Grace. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Education Minister Grace Grace. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Education

Down side to $4.2b school cash windfall

by Matthew Killoran
14th Dec 2018 4:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND schools will receive more than $4.2 billion in funding next year after stalled negotiations were finalised.

But State Education Minister Grace Grace failed to secure additional federal cash for public schools despite stalling the talks since September.

The deal will deliver state schools $107.3 billion in state and federal funds over 10 years.

The State Government upped its share by $5.4 billion to $85 billion in the same period.

After the Morrison Government in September promised an additional $4.6 billion over 10 years to Catholic and independent schools, Ms Grace said she would "not sign up" until state schools received more cash as well.

Last night she said she had "little choice" but to sign the deal or risk losing funding for public and private schools.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan had warned unless a funding deal was signed by December 7, the $4.2 billion in Commonwealth funds for public and private schools would legislatively be unable to flow.

It comes ahead of a meeting of education ministers today that will include scrutiny of the troubled National Assessment Planning Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) online rollout.

Questions over the quality of the data has meant parents are still unable to see how their children compared to peers.

cash windfall education funding schools

Top Stories

    Unprotected sex with a 14-year-old, four times in 48 hours

    premium_icon Unprotected sex with a 14-year-old, four times in 48 hours

    Crime The court heard her mother allowed the boy be in the room unsupervised

    • 14th Dec 2018 4:05 AM
    LOVE STORY: 'I'm going to marry you one day'

    LOVE STORY: 'I'm going to marry you one day'

    News Couple's endless love strong as ever after 50 years

    Christmas sparkle comes to Korte's

    premium_icon Christmas sparkle comes to Korte's

    News Grandma brings Christmas alive for Harper

    You won't believe how much rain they've already had out west

    premium_icon You won't believe how much rain they've already had out west

    Weather Cyclones and storms hitting most of Queensland

    Local Partners