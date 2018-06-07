Queensland seeks revenge on NSW on horseback

MORE than 2000 people are expected to pack Victoria Park tomorrow to watch Queensland seek revenge on NSW in a State of Origin polo match.

Pop up Polo organiser Janek Gazecki described the game as "a bunch of blokes travelling at 60km an hour trying to hit a moving ball with a stick through a set of goals”.

Comparing it to "yoga on horseback”, the long time player of 17 years said the sold-out event was set to dazzle.

"Fourteen years ago we decided we needed to bring polo into the 21st Century as it had not changed for 2500 years,” Mr Gazecki said.

"So we changed the rules around a little bit and reduced the size of the field to bring the action closer to the spectators.

"Rather than a 300m field we reduced it to 140m and created what we now know as urban polo.

"It's effectively the 20/20 version of polo.”

Mr Gazecki said spectators could expect to see some of the best riders in the country play in the State of Origin themed game.

"Typically there are four chukkas (quarters) to a game but because this is a State of Origin clash, we have six chukkas so it is a little bit longer than the usual game,” he said.

"After every chukka, which is about seven minutes of pure play, all the players have to ride off, change horse, and ride back on again.

"That gives the horses a chance to rest.”

Mr Gazecki said the secret to a good game of polo was great hand-to-eye co-ordination combined with excellent horse riding skills.

"I started purely by chance. I knew how to ride but when you learn to play polo you relearn how to ride as it is a completely different style of riding. It's a very aggressive style of riding,” he said.

"I always loved sport and animals so combining those two things was a recipe for a lifelong passion.”

Starting off as a player, Mr Gazecki quickly moved into a promotion role.

"I loved it so much I wanted to spend as much time around it as possible so I came up with this idea of urban polo which brings polo to the masses and away from the country,” he said.

"It's a faster and quicker version of the sport and the urban polo circuit that we run in Australia is the biggest polo series of any kind in the world.”

Mr Gazecki said once the circuit had done the rounds in all of the major Australian cities, they decided to branch out to regional areas like Rockhampton.

"I'm really excited to be bringing urban polo to Rockhampton. We are looking forward to putting on an amazing show on Saturday,” he said.

The polo action will kick off about 12.30pm tomorrow. Gates open at 11.30am.