Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Weather Now
Weather

Queensland set to endure its darkest day

by Maddy Morwood
21st Jun 2021 8:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If Monday feels like it's over faster than normal - you'd be right.

Queenslanders will endure the shortest day of the year on Monday amid the winter solstice.

But for those struggling to get out of bed on these cold and dark mornings, things are only going to get better.

From now until this year's summer solstice on December 22, the days will be getting longer and the nights will be getting shorter.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Felim Hanniffy said during a winter solstice the tilt of Earth's axis angled the southern hemisphere further away from the sun, so days in Australia became shorter than nights.

Lexi Clegg, 10, at Cotton Tree on the Sunshine Coast ahead of the Winter Solstice which is the shortest day of the year. PICTURE: Brad Fleet
Lexi Clegg, 10, at Cotton Tree on the Sunshine Coast ahead of the Winter Solstice which is the shortest day of the year. PICTURE: Brad Fleet

Mr Hanniffy said Queenslanders could expect sunset to hit at 5pm Monday and sunrise at 6:37am.

"It will be a cool start to the day due to the late sunrise, but that will clear up to become a mostly sunny day, with the chance of some light winds," he said.

Originally published as Queensland set to endure its darkest day

More Stories

sunshine coast winter solstice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Choking led to raid netting drugs, guns and ammo

        Premium Content Choking led to raid netting drugs, guns and ammo

        Crime A Supreme Court judge has described a domestic violence assault a drug trafficker inflicted on his former partner on a dirt road as "shocking".

        One in hospital after late night Capricorn Highway crash

        Premium Content One in hospital after late night Capricorn Highway crash

        News The ambulance was called after the 12.30am incident.

        Revealed: Rockhampton’s best State of Origin stars

        Premium Content Revealed: Rockhampton’s best State of Origin stars

        Sport We’ve ranked the best players to pull on the Maroon jersey from our region. Who’s...

        Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.