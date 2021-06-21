If Monday feels like it's over faster than normal - you'd be right.

Queenslanders will endure the shortest day of the year on Monday amid the winter solstice.

But for those struggling to get out of bed on these cold and dark mornings, things are only going to get better.

From now until this year's summer solstice on December 22, the days will be getting longer and the nights will be getting shorter.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Felim Hanniffy said during a winter solstice the tilt of Earth's axis angled the southern hemisphere further away from the sun, so days in Australia became shorter than nights.

Lexi Clegg, 10, at Cotton Tree on the Sunshine Coast ahead of the Winter Solstice which is the shortest day of the year. PICTURE: Brad Fleet

Mr Hanniffy said Queenslanders could expect sunset to hit at 5pm Monday and sunrise at 6:37am.

"It will be a cool start to the day due to the late sunrise, but that will clear up to become a mostly sunny day, with the chance of some light winds," he said.

Originally published as Queensland set to endure its darkest day