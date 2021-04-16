Lizzy Dekkers produced will be one of the youngest Australian swimming Olympians if she is named in the Dolphins team in June.

Lizzy Dekkers produced will be one of the youngest Australian swimming Olympians if she is named in the Dolphins team in June.

Queensland teen Lizzy Dekkers produced an Olympic Games qualifying time this morning and will be one of the youngest Australian swimming Olympians if she is named in the Dolphins team in June.

Dekkers finished behind Brianna Throssell in 2.07.82 in the 200m butterfly at the Australian swimming championships on the Gold Coast.

Although not a personal best time, it was still an Olympic Games qualifying performance by the All Hallows' School year 12 student.

Newmarket Racers awimmer Lizzy Dekkers Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Dekkers, 16, is beautifully positioned to win a spot on the Olympic team which will be finalised after the Olympic trials in June.

"I am relieved to do that time and I look forward to continuing to progress at the Olympic trials,'' Dekkers said.

Dekkers mum, Lyn, said it had been a huge effort by her daughter to hold her form across the All Age Nationals last week, into the open nationals.

Last week Dekkers, who is coached by Steve Miller at Newmarket Racers, did a time of 2:07.25, which highlights her potential in this event.

Dekkers is 18 months older that Leisel Jones (Sydney) and Sandra Morgan ((Melbourne) who represented Australia in swimming as 14 year olds, but 16 is young to achieve an Olympic qualifying time.

Originally published as Queensland swim teen snares Olympic qualifying time