Queensland to celebrate Barty’s triumph

by Sarah Volger
24th Jun 2019 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk held talks with Tennis Queensland this morning about a special event in Ash Barty's home state to mark the champion's remarkable ascension to world No 1.

"World number one. It's absolutely wonderful that's after 43 years we have got that crown back," she said.

"Ash is a local girl … and it just goes to show that any young person can play on any tennis court around Queensland and end up an international champion.

"We wish her all the very best for Wimbledon.

"In terms of celebrations. We will talk to Tennis Australia and I am quite sure that Mark and I will put our thinking caps on but I am quite sure we can do something locally here at the tennis centre."

Ash Barty poses with the trophy after beating Germany’s Julia Goerges during the final match of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, England. Picture: AP
Mr Bloomfield said Barty's triumph would inspire a new generation of female tennis stars.

"They have a role model now. They have seen one of their own start as a five-year-old, learn here in Brisbane, go right through the ranks and come out as World Number one proves that they can all do it."

He said it was too early to say exactly how Barty's number one ranking would be marked but "there will be some celebrations for sure".

ash barty celebration champion queensland tennis

