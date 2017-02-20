Queensland to follow suit with recycled rubbish refund

Under the new scheme refunds of 10 cents would be provided for the return of eligible containers.

THE public have been invited to have their say on a Queensland container refund scheme in a bid to get curb litter on beaches, parks and public areas.

On Saturday, Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles released a discussion paper on www.ehp.qld.gov.au and invited comments on the options it outlines until 20 March 2017.

Queensland currently has the country's lowest rate of recycling at 44 per cent.

The scheme will introduce a 10 cent refund for every eligible drink container, which Dr Miles said would "decrease litter and waste, reduce the risk to wildlife (and) increase recycling”.

South Australia and the Northern Territory already have such schemes.

Most drink containers between 150ml and three litres would be eligible for a refund under the scheme, with containers to be clearly marked - containers for plain milk and milk substitutes would be exempt.

Flavoured milk, water, pure juice and wine containers over a specified volume or made of certain materials would not be included in the scheme.

The refund may be given using a permanent depot or reverse vending machine.