An 18-year-old budding AFL player on a ‘toolies’ trip with friends is in the Kuta police lock up after allegedly punched a security guard.
Crime

Teenage ‘toolie’ locked up in Bali

by Ondy Harvard
30th Nov 2019 8:00 PM
A Sunshine Coast 'toolie' has been detained in the Kuta police lock up in Bali accused of

assaulting a security guard outside of Burger King.

Zac William Whiting, 18, dressed in nothing but shorts, was caught in a dispute about a

missing mobile phone at 2.45am on Friday (5.45am AEDT) and has been in the cells since.

The budding AFL player and cabinet maker's assistant was on a 'toolies' holiday with

friends during the annual schoolies party pilgrimage to the tropical island.

The teenager allegedly punched Burger King security guard Adni Junus Liu in the face,

causing a wound to the head. He has been formally named as a suspect of the crime,

which carries a maximum sentence of two years and eight months jail.

