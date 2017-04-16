Queensland trade strategy to be launched in Rockhampton

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt will announce the Palaszczuk Government's new Trade and Investment Strategy 2017-2022 in Rockhampton on Wednesday.

It's understood this plan will form a key part of the economic plan for the state, ahead of the budget on June 13.

The strategy aims to position Queensland as the nation's most innovative trading economy, drawing on the world economy to see where the most potential lies.

This considers the rise of Asia, a growing global middle class and an increasing international demand in areas such as infrastructure, food, tourism and education.

It will promote innovation in mining, agriculture, tourism and education.

The strategy will also explore and promote emerging industries including; renewable energy and biofuels, biomedical and life sciences, advanced manufacturing, defence and aerospace, and mining equipment, technology and services.