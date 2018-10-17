Renshaw and company heading home early

WITH their hopes of playing a Test this series over, Matt Renshaw, Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser are heading home.

With Tim Paine's team unchanged for the second and final Test against Pakistan, the trio will be on a plane to Australia on Tuesday night after the first day's play to prepare for the second round of the Sheffield Shield next week.

They will be replaced as substitute fielders by Twenty20 squad members Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa, according to reports from the United Arab Emirates . Ashton Agar will remain in Abu Dhabi as he has also been selected for the T20 leg of the tour.

Michael Neser is heading home early.

Renshaw departed for the UAE as the favourite to open the batting only for an unfortunate blow to the helmet while fielding at bat-pad in a practice match to cost him dearly.

Renshaw was replaced in the tour match by Marnus Labuschagne, who impressed with an unbeaten 39.

With reservations over how much cricket Renshaw had played of late - he missed the first of two Australia four-dayers against India A with a hamstring injury - the left-hander was left out for his fellow Queenslander in Dubai.

In his absence Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch both impressed, leaving him little chance of getting back into the side.

