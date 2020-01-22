Menu
A truck sustained damage after the 47-year-old driver was involved in a police pursuit on Saturday night, 16th February, 2019.
Crime

Queensland truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

Jarrard Potter
22nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:30 AM
A QUEENSLAND truckie that allegedly led police on a pursuit of almost 70km along the Pacific Highway from Glenugie to Chatsworth Island last year has been granted bail.

Adam Christopher Lyall, 48, from Nerang, Queensland has pleaded not guilty to a number of serious driving offences, ranging from driving at night without headlights on and not wearing a seatbelt to using the truck as a weapon to avoid apprehension, police pursuit, negligent driving and resisting arrest.

Police allege Mr Lyall was driving a full-laden B-double on the Pacific Highway on Saturday, February 16, 2019, when members of the public called triple-0 to report the vehicle allegedly driving erratically heading northbound.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol intercepted the B-double at Glenugie, and directed the driver to stop; however, police allege the driver instead attempted to run the highway patrol vehicle off the road after a pursuit was initiated.

Police also allege Mr Lyall sideswiped a police truck at Grafton before the pursuit continued 50km north until he was stopped on Mororo Bridge at Chatsworth Island.

Mr Lyall is alleged to have resisted police during his arrest.

In Grafton Local Court on Tuesday Mr Lyall's solicitor made an application for bail to be granted for his client to attend Corrective Services NSW's Balund-a residential facility as part of the conditions.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden granted the bail application, on the condition Mr Lyall be released into the custody of Balund-a staff to be transferred directly to the Tabulam facility.

Mr Lyall will next face Grafton Local Court on March 3.

