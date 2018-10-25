Fears looming heatwave could be deadly

Elite Aloni tries to keep cool at Kangaroo Point. File picture: John Wilson

Elite Aloni tries to keep cool at Kangaroo Point. File picture: John Wilson

AUTHORITIES are warning the looming heatwave could be fatal as the mercury hits 43C in parts of Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance Service's Tony Hucker urged people, especially vulnerable residents, to stay cool and hydrated.

The Director of Clinical Quality and Patient Safety said heat posed a "real risk" when it came out of nowhere.

"Today's ok, tomorrow might be a scorcher and unless we think about it and make a plan we can get caught out," he said.

"When it gets really hot you can get really sick and if you're not careful and if you ignore it , heat related illness can actually be fatal."

People most at risk include the elderly, young children and anybody who is already sick.

Brisbane is expected to have its hottest day since February tomorrow at 35C while Longreach is duer to hit 43C on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures would be 8-9C above average this weekend.

Mr Hucker advised people to stay indoors, wear loose fitting clothing and drink plenty of water, avoiding caffeine and sugary drinks.

"For those people that need to do things outside, try and avoid the hottest part of the day it's really risky," he said.

"The problem with heat related illness is it can sneak up on you and you just don't know it's coming until you're actually quite ill."

For people who start to feel unwell "stop what you're doing get inside ... have a drunk and have a rest".

The Queensland Ambulance Service expects to treat hundreds of extra patients in the coming days for heat stress.

"Heat related illnesses are easily preventable just by looking after yourself and having a bit of a think about how you're going to plan your day," Mr Hucker said.