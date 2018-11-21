Storms coming as southeast heats up

Daniel Hair captured this spectacular image of a thunderstorm in western Queensland yesterday along the Warrego Highway between Mitchell and Charleville. Picture: Daniel Hair/Severe Weather Australia

THUNDERSTORMS are forecast to hit parts of southeast Queensland this afternoon, as a cloudband which has dumped decent falls on the southwest of the state moves to the coast.

The weather system was causing significant winds, with a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman saying that strong winds up to 30 knots were likely along parts of the Gold Coast, and 25 knots on the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay areas today as that southwesterly system moves in

Ipswich was forecast to be the hottest in the southeast, with a forecast high of 34C, while Brisbane would reach 32C, the Gold Coast 30C, and between 30C and 32C along the Sunshine Coast.

The state's highest temperature would be in the northwest, with 38C in the town of Hughenden.

The Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said rainfall was expected to put 5-20mm in gauges across the southeast, primarily in areas affected by storms.

Severe #thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall possible today from #NWQLD down through the central and southeastern interior. Storms out west now, possibly reaching the #SEQLD Coast later today. Check warnings at https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o pic.twitter.com/uzGweNnmkw — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 21, 2018

He said the system's rainfall was weakening as it moved northeast, with centres such as Bogewong, southwest of Longreach, having received 54mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

Daniel Hair captured this spectacular image of a thunderstorm in western Queensland yesterday along the Warrego Highway between Mitchell and Charleville. Picture: Daniel Hair/Severe Weather Australia

Ipswich (34C on Sunday), Townsville (35C on Sunday) and Birsdville (40C on Saturday) are expected to reach maximum temperatures as much as 5C above the November ­average this weekend.

Temperatures are also likely to jump to about 34C around Brisbane this morning, with rain and windy conditions forecast for later.

Drought-affected areas from Boulia to Cunnamulla are also predicted to see some reprieve, with the weather bureau forecasting between 10mm and 20mm of rain for the southern half of the state.