Cars trapped in floodwaters in cyclone aftermath

The victim’s friends at the scene of the drowning at Big Crystal Creek. Picture: Alix Sweeney

SWIFTWATER rescue crews have pulled two drivers from vehicles near Dalby overnight as wild weather continues to wreak havoc in Queensland.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called at 8.45pm to reports of a number of vehicles becoming trapped in torrents of water on Dalby-Cecil Plains Rd on the Darling Downs.

Another call reported that water was flowing over the Weir Bridge.

The QPS spokeswoman said authorities rescued two men from two utes.

Dalby received over 48mm of rain between 8.30pm and 10pm.

It comes after a teenager who drowned at a popular swimming hole north of Townsville could be heard screaming for help as he was swept away by rapidly flowing waters.

The 18-year-old Bushland Beach man had been at Big Crystal Creek with friends on Sunday when they headed to a spot called the "Rock Slides" about 3.30pm.

District duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the teen leapt from a 3m height into the rapids.

"He went underwater and came back up again," Sen-Sgt Matheson said.

"At this point he yelled 'help, help' but at that stage the friends with him thought he was just playing a joke. But he went under again and his girlfriend tried to enter the water."

Sen-Sgt Matheson said the man's girlfriend decided it was too dangerous.

Big Crystal Creek was fast-moving in the wake of ex-tropical cyclone Owen. Picture: Alix Sweeney

It comes as ex-tropical cyclone Owen dumped what BOM senior forecaster Michelle Berry described as "incredible" and "very intense" rain over parts of Queensland's north tropical coast.

"It was very very heavy and it is quite rare," she said.

Yesterday, severe weather warnings were in place for the Queensland coast between Proserpine and Bundaberg for torrential rain. Halifax, near Townsville, recorded 680mm overnight Saturday with close towns of Cardwell and Ingham recording similar levels.

In the southeast, areas of the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast hinterlands recorded in excess of 120mm on Sunday.

As of yesterday afternoon, Brisbane City had received 18mm since 9am.

Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk yesterday warned people to keep out of the way of any wildlife.

"There are a lot of crocodiles being sighted at the moment so please be careful on the roads, and please don't go near the crocodiles," she said.

Emergency services were called to the popular swimming spot, off Spiegelhauer Rd at Mutarnee about 4pm.

Before they arrived a 27-year-old man, who happened to be in the area, found the man submerged under a log in the watering hole and was able to free him.

The teenager was pulled onto land and given CPR by those around him until ambulance crews arrived on scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics did all they could to save the young man but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swiftwater rescue crews from Townsville and Ingham were part of the emergency response, as were ambulance police crews.

Elsewhere in the state, a boy in the Scenic Rim had a close call after suffering a near-drowning incident yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Illinbah Rd, Illinbah, where they found a boy, of unknown age, in a serious condition just after 6pm.

He had reportedly become involved in floodwaters and needed transport with a critical care paramedic.

The remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Owen continues to dump heavy rain along the Queensland coast as the system lumbered southward.

The heaviest falls today are expected along the Fraser Coast, with Hervey Bay and Maryborough expecting anywhere up to 40-100mm tomorrow as the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Owen sits just off the coast.

A Bureau of Meteorology marine wind warning is in place for the Mackay, Capricornia and Fraser Island coasts for today.