Young guns to make most of wildcard entry

YOUNG Queenslanders Jason Kubler and Priscilla Hon will look to make the most of their Brisbane International appearances after both earning a wildcard entry into next month's tournament.

Kubler and Hon were announced on Thursday as wildcards into their local tournament, as well as the Australian Open, with the Brisbane duo keen to make the most of their home-court advantage.

Both have trained at the Queensland Tennis Centre since they were juniors.

It will also be former junior world No.1 Kubler's first time back playing in Brisbane after an eight-year break.

"It's been eight years since I last played at the Brisbane International," he said.

"I went on a big hard-court hiatus so it's good to finally be playing at my home tennis centre.

"This time last year, I wasn't sure if I was going to be playing any more (due to ongoing knee problems) so my main goal is just to have fun.

"I don't know when I'm going to finish but as long as I'm enjoying what I'm doing then I'm going to be happy, even if I'm going to finish in a month."

Jason Kubler is keen to make the most of home-court advantage. Picture: Michael Klein.

Kubler, 25, rose to No.114 in the world this year but has not played since mid-October due to knee pain, which has seen him resort to two injections earlier this month.

Twenty-year-old Hon has also had a breakout year after being sidelined for three months in 2017 due to torn ankle ligaments.

She has risen to a career-high ranking of 160 following standout performances at the Canberra and Bendigo International Tennis Federation tournaments.

She said getting to play in front of her home crowd again would be an incredible experience.

"It's going to be an amazing feeling," she said.

"My body is feeling pretty good at the moment.

"The day after I played in the Brisbane International last time, I tore two ligaments off and I suffered three months after that. Hopefully next year will be a different story."

Kubler and Hon will be joining a strong contingent of Australian stars at the Brisbane International next year including the likes of Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Nick Kyrgios, Sam Stosur and Daria Gavrilova.