Angry driver driving generic road rage
Motoring

Queenslanders are the ‘angriest’ drivers, survey reveals

JANN HOULEY
15th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Engines aren’t the only thing overheating on the roads this summer – our tempers are too, according to new research by the Finder comparison site.

A new survey revealed Queensland is home to Australia’s angriest drivers.

More than three in four drivers (77 per cent) in the state have been victim to a road rage incident, compared to just 69 per cent in South Australia.

Males are the most likely to encounter road rage, with 77 per cent of drivers falling victim to aggressive behaviour from another driver, whereas just 68 per cent of females have experienced the same.

However, the definition of incident includes not also tailgating and being purposefully cut off, but also having the horn blasted at you or given ‘the finger’.

Tailgating is the number one offence that Aussies have experienced behind the wheel (49 per cent), followed by another driver blasting their horn (42 per cent).

Around 1 in 3 drivers (32 per cent) have been subjected to verbal abuse on the road, with that same number (32 per cent) purposely cut off by another driver.

Only a quarter of respondents said they hadn’t experienced any form of angry behaviour on the roads.

