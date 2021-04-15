Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Coal communities want to know if 'their government is interested in their future'
News

Queenslanders deserve ‘honesty’ on coal: Bowen

by MADURA MCCORMACK
15th Apr 2021 6:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queenslanders in coal country need "honest" conversations about the future of their resource jobs not convoys of proselytising Greens or Coalition MPs "caught in a vortex of denial", Federal Labor heavyweight Chris Bowen has claimed.

Mr Bowen, Labor's climate change and energy spokesman, will venture into Queensland for the second time in as many months as the party intensifies its effort to woo back voters who abandoned the party in 2019.

In a speech about the "future of work", to be delivered in Brisbane on Thursday, Mr Bowen will argue Queensland workers deserve an "honest conversation" about the future of their jobs as the "cord is cut" on high-emissions emitting industries.

Labor's position is that economic growth does not need to be sacrificed for climate change policy.

"Now, to be clear, this transition cannot and should not take place overnight," Mr Bowen said.

"But those communities deserve an honest conversation about the future.

"They also deserve governments planning and investing in a plan for economic growth in their communities based on renewable energy generation and manufacturing. "

Referencing Labor's 2019 election campaign from hell, Mr Bowen said Queenslander's don't need convoys of Greens "swanning in during an election campaign" moralising about they should be doing amid the climate emergency.

He also took aim at Queensland Coalition parliamentarians Keith Pith and Matt Canavan, who are part of the National party room that has been agitating the Prime Minister to support "modern coal-fired power stations".

This despite Scott Morrison, in an address earlier this year, stating it was his intention for Australia to get to net zero emissions "as soon as possible" and preferably by 2050".

The federal government has also positioned itself for economic recovery led by gas.

Both Labor and the Coalition are supporters of the burgeoning hydrogen industry in Queensland, though Mr Bowen said the government's policy was a "pale imitation" of Labor's

Originally published as Queenslanders deserve 'honesty' on coal: Bowen

More Stories

chris bowen climate change coal employment queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Premium Content Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Music The iconic Australian musician will share stories from the road and play songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.

        LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Premium Content LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Premium Content Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Crime A woman busted doing 40km/hr over the speed limit with a blood alcohol-content...

        New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Premium Content New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Crime A New Zealand man who carried out a fuel drive off in Queensland gave a War and...