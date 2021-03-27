Queenslanders warned about airborne transmission

Queenslanders need to understand that there is no going back to the "old normal" of handshaking and no social distancing, a virologist warns.

"The "new normal" of human behaviour brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay and it now should be a way of life," University of Queensland virologist Prof Ian Mackay.

The expert warning comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warns Queenslanders against sliding away from social distancing measures following the announcement of a new case of community transmission.

"Epidemics and pandemics happen because of human behaviour. We have seen how social distancing and high levels of hygiene keep viruses at bay, not only COVID-19 but the flu," he said.

Dr Mackay highlights that Queenslanders need to pay particular attention to airborne transmission of COVID-19.

"Coming into winter months it is a good idea to keep the airflow in rooms by keeping windows open. Aerosols can stay in badly ventilated areas," he said.

It is important to keep homes well ventilated to avoid COVID-19.

The virologist said that Queenslanders have become experts at jumping to attention when a positive case of COVID-19 hits the community and for that reason lockdowns are kept at bay.

"No one can say for certain there will never be a lockdown again but our Chief Health Officer makes the right moves to ensure that life goes on as normal for Queenslanders. She has warned the public very quickly about this positive case in the community and highlighted the places visited by the man so that testing can begin as soon as possible. It is vital that the new normal strategies are kept in place by the public so we can live as normal," he said.

"We have to see how the next few days play out and the results of the genomic testing but everything is in place. Queensland's reaction to controlling the virus has been outstanding. We have closed borders when necessary and when you see other countries that experience new waves, the approaches are like chalk and cheese," Assoc Prof Mackay said.

It was only a week ago that the Chief Health Officer announced that she was confident of no more lockdowns if the state continued to treat future outbreaks like it did during the most recent Hotel Grand Chancellor cluster.

Originally published as Queenslanders warned about airborne transmission