$6.5m in lotto cash unclaimed in Queensland

There are still six unclaimed division 1-winning tickets in Queensland. Picture: Thinkstock

QUEENSLANDERS could be unknowingly sitting on millions this festive season, with almost $6.5 million in lotto ticket winnings from Queensland stores going unclaimed.

Australia's Lottery provider announced this morning there are nine unclaimed division one lottery prizes across the country, six of which are in Queensland.

A spokesman from the Lott, Matt Hart, urges Queenslanders to check for any old lotto tickets lying around the house or car and take them in to get checked.

Mr Hart says people have been known to find winning tickets in all sorts of weird and wonderful places, sometimes years after their win.

"We've had past winners come forward after finding an old ticket in the back of a drawer, in the central console of their car, and at the bottom of their handbag," he said.

"Earlier this year we had a guy come forward with a winning ticket about six months after the win that had been sitting in his wallet the whole time!"

The six winning tickets were purchased from stores in Cairns, Morayfield, Maroochydore, Lutwyche, Capalaba and Helensvale.

Queenslanders have seven years from the date of the draw to claim their winnings, but Mr Hart says damaged, faded and even lost tickets are still worth getting checked.

"If the ticket is damaged or lost, all is not lost," he said,

"There is a process people can follow to get those tickets checked."

The Lott encourages anyone who discovers they are the owner of a winning ticket to call 131 868 as soon as possible to start the prize claim process.