Queensland's best on our Rocky roads

ROCKY”S FAVOURITE: Renee-Jade Majid of Sunbus has been nominated for Queensland's Best Regional Driver of the Year Jann Houley

All hail Renee-Jade Majid, potentially rural Queensland's best bus driver.

The 28-year old was nominated for the TransLink award as part of the Say Thanks Driver campaign by members of her Rockhampton bus 'family'.

"You form connections with regular passengers,” she said on her way out to Parkhurst on the 410 service.

"They tell you what's going on in their lives and sometimes I turn into a bit of a counsellor.”

It's not the first time Ms Majid has been recognised for her bubbly personality.

She won Best Local Driver in 2017 and NAIDOC Week's Miss Personality in 2018.

Born in Rockhampton but raised on Thursday island, Ms Majid moved back to Central Queensland after she graduated high school.

"It seemed really big after the island but really it's a laidback, easy town,” she said.

"I don't know why more people don't save on fuel and take the bus to work.”

While working in retail, she gained her truck and bus licences, joining Sunbus in September 2015.

Ms Majid intended to join the army last year but tore her ACL (knee ligament) playing basketball .

"I'm still on the mend, going to physio regularly,” she said, showing off her scar.

Never one to sit still for long, Ms Majid would like to attain her Cert IV in Assessment and move into driver training.

"Rockhampton drivers aren't as bad as they're made out to be,” she said.

"I won the Safety Driver award last year so I hope I can pass that on to someone else.”