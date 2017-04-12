Queensland's Category C catfight flows on

AS flood waters recede in Rockhampton, the Federal Member for Capricornia has hit out at the State Government for delaying the process to get funds for farmers.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has accused the State government of deliberately delaying urgent disaster funding for Central Queensland.

"The Premier (Annastacia Palazczuk) knows from the last major disaster that they need to send the assessment in so that the Federal Government can release Category C Funding,” Ms Landry said.

"Instead, following requests to send the assessment and two weeks since the event, she has sent a letter to the Prime Minister asking for Category C.

"Why wait two weeks to send a letter and why not send the assessment that would allow us to release funding that allows business and primary producers to access grants?

"The premier is playing games with people's lives.”

The Premier was visiting the Whitsundays yesterday to see the progress of the recovery works from Cyclone Debbie.

Meanwhile, Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne hit back at Ms Landry's comments, pointing out that the detailed assessment needed by the State Government was a Federal Government requirement before Category C could be granted.

"In the case of Category C activations, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has been incredibly efficient and successful in consulting with agricultural peak bodies and producers to establish and confirm the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Debbie,” he said.

"Eighty DAF staff have been directly involved on the ground evaluating and documenting the scale of the impact on various agricultural sectors across Queensland.

"Their performance has been extraordinarily effective and last week the first tranche of aggregated information was provided to the Queensland Reconstruction Authority. A final and complete set of validated data will be provided early this week.”

A State Government spokesperson said the DAF staff had undertaken over 320 property impact assessments in the cyclone and flood impacted areas in central and south-east Queensland, which were handed to QRA on April 10.

QRA puts the disaster relief assistance applications together and submits them to the Federal Government.

The government spokesperson said QRA had carried out 11,000 rapid damage assessments and assessed over 33,000 application for hardship grants leading to over 84,000 people being assisted.

"It is ridiculous to expect councils and agencies to have full business cases ready when flood waters are still receding and assessments of damage and economic impacts are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

"Following Cyclone Oswald in 2013, it took a month after the disaster to build the business cases and activate Category C and D Assistance for impacted communities.”

Mr Byrne said in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Marcia, it took 22 days for the impacts to be fully appreciated and submitted for activation of higher category support like Category C.

He said it has now been 14 days since Tropical Cyclone Debbie crossed the coast and we are in a position to provide comprehensive material for the Federal Government's scrutiny.

Category C is usually considered once the impacts of the disaster on affected communities have been fully assessed, and this is ongoing.