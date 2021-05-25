Queensland’s dual covid-19 drugs breakthrough

Two world-first drugs developed by Queensland researchers that could prevent and treat the virus that causes Covid-19 are proving promising in preclinical trials.

QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute scientists have discovered the peptide-based drugs can both prevent the initial SARS-CoV-2 viral infection, and also treat people who have been exposed to the virus so they do not develop severe Covid-19.

The drugs may also help to protect those who cannot be vaccinated and against emerging coronavirus mutations.

"These are the first drugs we are aware of that can operate on dual fronts," senior researcher and head of QIMR Berghofer's Gene Regulation and Translational Medicine Group Professor Sudha Rao said.

"We hope, if the clinical trials are successful, that the first drug could be given as a therapy alongside vaccination to prevent the virus binding to cells and taking hold, while the second peptide could be used to stop the virus replicating in already infected patients."

Prof Rao is in the process of formulating the drugs as a nasal spray or injection. The nasal spray would deliver the drug via aerosol into the lungs and is the preferred method.

Other drugs being developed around the world are designed to treat people with severe disease, while these new peptide-based drugs are intended to prevent the virus taking hold and to reduce severity if it does hit.

The drugs are now being tested in hamsters at French research facility IDMIT with promising early results showing that they are not toxic and have few side effects.

The drugs are also stable and can be stored at room temperature - which would make them easy to distribute.

The QIMR breakthrough findings were published overnight in the prestigious journal Nature Cell Discovery.

The study of the peptide-based drugs was made possible after the researchers uncovered a previously unknown mode of entry that SARS-CoV-2 exploits to invade cells and cause the Covid-19 disease.

The research was conducted on Covid-19 patient blood and human cells.

A graphic of the peptide-based drugs in cells.

Prof Nabila Seddiki, who is testing the drugs at IDMIT in France, said the development of new drugs was an exciting step in the fight against Covid-19.

"Many of the drugs being developed around the world to treat Covid-19 are targeted at people with severe disease. However, these peptide-based drugs are aimed at preventing infection in the first place, and at reducing the severity of the disease before it really takes hold," Prof Seddiki said.

"These drugs could also be very important because they may provide the protection we need for emerging variants and be used to protect the small group of people who cannot be vaccinated."

Professor Sudha Rao.

Prof Rao said the collaboration with IDMIT was vital to the study's progress.

"IDMIT are world leaders in clinical trials and, particularly, tests of potential Covid-19 drugs," she said.

"They have access to the latest emerging strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which ensures testing of our potential drugs occurs on relevant strains of the virus.

"We are very grateful to Professor Seddiki and her team for providing their expertise and resources to run the preclinical trials, and we're hopeful these trials will progress well."

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the state government was proud to have helped fund Prof Rao's research.

"Just over a year ago we knew very little about this disease and it's amazing that Queensland researchers have been able to develop these potential new drugs in such a short time," Ms D'Ath said.

"All Queenslanders can be proud of Prof Rao and her team's hard work and commitment to finding new weapons against this pandemic disease that continues to destroy lives around the world."

Originally published as Queensland's dual COVID-19 drugs breakthrough