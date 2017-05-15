Queensland's Governor showers praise on SES

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey talks to SES volunteers on a trip to Rockhampton to thank the SES for their efforts.

A select group of SES volunteers and members of the Rockhampton Local Disaster Management Group were personally thanked for their tireless dedication by the Queen's representative yesterday.

The Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, Governor of Queensland was joined by Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and councillors Ellen Smith and Neil Fisher at the State Emergency Services (SES) headquarters for an informal lunch to shower praise on the volunteers for their service to the community.

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey with Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow on the governor's visit to Rockhampton to thank SES volunteers for their efforts during the recent flood. Chris Ison ROK150217cgov1

"I'm here today as Governor on behalf of the people of Queensland to express gratitude to the wonderful SES workers and the workers from support services who played and are playing such an important role in recovery here in Rockhampton and the region," Governor de Jersey said.

"I include in that the council of course, the council played a lead role in this initiative and the mayor and councillors are to be congratulated and thanked for their input."

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey during his visit to Rockhampton to thank SES volunteers for their efforts during the recent flood. Chris Ison ROK150217cgov5

The Governor described how wonderful it was to have met with several of the SES volunteers and he made two points about their work.

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey talks to a couple of SES volunteers on a trip to Rockhampton to thank the SES for their efforts during the recent flood. Chris Ison ROK150217cgov2

"(Firstly) they are in fact volunteers, they do all of this work out of the goodness of their hearts really," he said.

"The second thing I want to say about them is they are so well trained and properly equipped, the result of the careful tendering of the council in conjunction with the State Government to allow them to rapidly respond to emergencies."