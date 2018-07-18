Queensland’s most expensive tradies revealed

Some Queensland tradies are earning more than $90 an hour in 2017-18.

Some Queensland tradies are earning more than $90 an hour in 2017-18.

CONSUMERS are paying the price with a big surge in the cost of hiring builders in Queensland in the past year.

New figures from ServiceSeeking.com.au, which monitors hundreds of thousands of quotes, show the cost of builders rose by a third from $66.77 per hour to $88.63.

And earthworks contractors are now earning $92.41 an hour gross.

Spokesman Jeremy Levitt says increasing rates reflect supply and demand and urges people renovating or building homes to compare quotes to get the best price.

"There are a lot of jobs coming through, particularly in southeast Queensland. That inevitably pushes up ­prices," he said.

ABS data released last week shows Queenslanders spent more than $14 billion on residential building work in the year to March.

Master Builders Queensland deputy chief executive Paul Bidwell. Picture: Liam Kidston

That included $1.1 billion on renovations and additions, a figure tipped to reach almost $1.5 billion in the coming 12 months.

Overall, tradies' fees increased by 6.75 per cent in the Sunshine State during 2017-18, the second-biggest growth in the country after South Australia.

Other big risers include oven installers and repairers - up 27.7 per cent to $83.02 an hour - and tilers, whose fees jumped by more than a quarter to $55.33.

Removalists, who topped last year's list, dropped to the third most expensive - their average hourly rate falling 2.4 per cent to $87.91.

Master Builders Queensland deputy chief executive Paul Bidwell said: "There's no doubt prices are going up, but not at that scale … But builders' margins are very slim."