Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

It could easily be the luckiest postcode in Queensland - home to six division one winning entries netting ticketholders collectively more than $6.24 million in prize money.

While Victoria once again took out the top spot for the largest Lotto wins for a fifth year in a row, new data obtained by News Corp Australia has revealed where the nation's luckiest Lotto hot spots and postcodes are, including the suburbs in each state and territory where the most division one winning entries are sold.

The data, taken within a 12-month period until November 30 by The Lott and Lotterywest, covers all games including Powerball, Oz Lotto, Tattslotto, Set for Life and Lotto.

In Queensland, the postcode of 4870 for Cairns topped the winners' list selling six division one entries collectively worth more than $6.24 million.

The new Lotto hot spots come ahead of Saturday Lotto’s $30 million Megadraw on January 2, 2021.

Other lucky postcodes include 4211 for Carrara and Nerang had three wins totalling $2.9 million, 4551 for Caloundra which also had three wins totalling $62.8 million, 4701 for North Rockhampton which had three wins totalling $2.7 million and 4740 for Mackay which had two wins totalling $2.35 million.

Carrara Village Newsagency sold two division one winning entries and Caloundra Newsagency sold three division one winning entries.

The Queensland regions with the most division one winners include the Gold Coast with 13 wins totalling $15.8 million, Far North Queensland with 12 wins totalling $30.6 million, Mackay and the Whitsundays which had 10 wins totalling $29.1 million, Brisbane and the northern suburbs on nine wins totalling $9.1 million, central Queensland which also had nine wins totalling $7.6 million and the Darling Downs and South West which had eight wins totalling $5.3 million.

The Lott's spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said 2020's hot spots would soon have a chance to

cement their reputations as a winning postcode or region.

"It will be interesting to see if division one wins from this draw - the biggest Saturday Lotto draw of the year - fall in any of 2020's hot spots," she said.

"While lottery wins can land anywhere, from time to time, we see pockets of wins in the same region or postcode emerge.

"This year we've seen a mix of hot spots, from bustling city centres to regional areas and smaller towns, proving that a winning hotspot can emerge anywhere across the country."

Originally published as Queensland's new luckiest Lotto postcodes