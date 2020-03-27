Queensland’s top teachers revealed

THIS star teacher says while she may have had a hard upbringing financially, it was her family's passion for her education that inspired her to give back to the community in which she was raised.

As a technology specialist and pedagogical coach at an Ipswich primary school, Jay Page has a vision to prepare students and teachers for an unknown future.

"My education was good, despite our family situation, I was still able to get a good education because of my family, so I wanted to continue to give that back to young people," she said. Working at Goodna State School, Ms Page works to help students prepare for an unknown future.

"It's about the kids, I just really enjoy the kids and watching them grow, it's amazing how much a child can learn in one conversation, how much growth you can see.

"I've been here long enough to see a preppy graduate in Year 7, to see them be those tiny little people and grow up to be big people and graduate is just amazing."

Teacher Jay Page with students Salim, 10, and Josie, 9. Picture: Peter Wallis

Ms Page is one of four of Queensland's "exceptional" teachers who have been winners at this year's Commonwealth Bank teaching awards, which celebrated 12 teachers across the country. Central Queensland-based Frenchville State School teacher Wendy Goldston was also recognised for her work to transform and bring out the best of high achieving students in her primary school.

Sunshine Coast Mountain Creek High School teacher Chris Buswell has always been passionate about STEM but had trouble with students who were unable to understand concepts, so he built an Organic VR object to help students visualise science in a completely new way.

And Sharon Case, a teacher at Mossman State School in far north Queensland, was also recognised as a remarkable educator for her work in creating the first indigenous languages program in line with the national curriculum.

She was inspired by a student who explained learning the language of her ancestors "makes her heart feel lighter".

Each recipient will receive a $45,000 fellowship, which includes $10,000 for their own professional development and $25,000 to rollout a new education project in their school.

Commonwealth Bank's Head of Community Investment Nathan Barker said it had been an extremely challenging start to the year for educators across the country.

"So with greater reason today, we recognise those who go above and beyond for their students every day," he said.

Full list of 2020 fellows:

Scott Sleap, Deputy Principal at Cessnock High School, NSW

Jacklyn Roberts, Principal at Bakewell Primary School, NT

Chris Buswell, Higher Order Thinking Coach, STEM Coordinator Teacher at Mountain Creek State High School, QLD

Jay Page, Technology Specialist and Pedagogy Coach at Goodna State School, QLD

Sharon Case, Head of Teaching and Learning at Mossman State School, QLD

Wendy Goldston, Teacher, Program Coordinator at Frenchville State School, QLD

Julie Murphy, Principal at Elizabeth Vale Primary School, SA

Scott Dirix, Senior Leader of Alternative Programs at Salisbury East High School, SA

Warren Symonds, Principal at Mount Barker High School, SA

Jennie Vine, Assistant Principal at Wooranna Park Primary School, VIC

Matthew Knight, Principal at Cobram Primary School, VIC

Lisa Young, Teacher at South Kalgoorlie Primary School, WA

