Noel and Sherrell Faulkner. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

Homeowners bankrupt after losing house to light rail

by Quentin Tod
6th Mar 2019 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER train driver and his wife who lost their dream home because of the light rail project have been shunted into bankruptcy.

Noel and Sherrell Faulkner, who lived at Parkwood, have been bankrupted at the instigation of valuation group Herriots.

GCB Noel and Sherrell Faulkner refused to leave their Parkwood home despite machinery arriving for light rail stage two works.
Three years ago the State Government resumed the Faulkners' home because the second stage of the light rail project was to cross their boundary.

Noel and Sherrell Faulkner lost their dream home. Picture Glenn Hampson
They were offered $840,000 for their Uplands Drive home, which cost them $880,000 in 2007, plus $50,000 for dislocation costs.

At the time the couple were using Mr Faulkner's entire wage to pay off a mortgage and living off Mrs Faulkner's income from a cleaning job.

The couple, after a marathon fight with the State Government, negotiated a $1 million payment.

The Federal Court has appointed Jason Bettles, of Worrells, to act as the Faulkners' bankruptcy trustee and awarded Herriots $5491 in costs.

The Bulletin yesterday was unable to contact the Faulkners.

