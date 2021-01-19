Queries about Rocky Eisteddfod entry fees answered

Sima Farlow in Demi Character or Character Solo 9 and U11 at the 2019 Rockhampton Eisteddfod. The annual event has been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID. Photo: Jann Houley

Entry fees paid for the 2020 Rockhampton Eisteddfod that were carried over to 2021 will be refunded on request.

Rockhampton Eisteddfod Association president Les Killion made that assurance after Sunday’s announcement that the 2021 eisteddfod had been cancelled due to COVID.

Last year’s eisteddfod suffered the same fate.

Mr Killion said entries had not yet opened for 2021, hence no fees had been paid, but there were fees carried over from last year.

“If people want to have their 2020 fees now refunded, we can certainly arrange that,” he said.

“They are welcome to contact the office and we will make suitable arrangements.

Megan Nguyen in the piano solo seven years at the 2019 Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Photo: Jann Houley

“People pay in a variety of ways – some use credit card, some pay in cash - so that will take a little bit of working out.

“We will act on that as quickly as we possibly can but we’re not miracle workers so people may need to be a little bit patient.”

Mr Killion said while it was a hard decision to cancel the 2021 eisteddfod, it was one that needed to be made now to give everyone involved some certainty.

He said while people’s health and safety was at the heart of the decision, it was just too hard to comply with constantly changing COVID restrictions.

The eisteddfod, which features piano, instrumental, dance, vocal and speech and drama sections, was to run from April 29 to May 29 at the Pilbeam Theatre and the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

May Li performing at the eisteddfod in 2019. Photo: Jann Houley

“As you would expect, people are bitterly disappointed, as are we,” Mr Killion said.

“It is unfortunate, and it’s done with the greatest of regret because we had to cancel last year’s eisteddfod as well.

“Our greatest wish was we would be back to normal this year and running the 85th eisteddfod for Rockhampton but that just cannot happen with the uncertainty and the risks that potentially could be involved.

“You need to bear in mind that unlike other eisteddfods, we run for five weeks and we see probably around 7000 competitors.

“We simply haven’t got the person power to satisfy government regulations.

“That really is the bottom line - the health and safety of our competitors and our audience was absolutely foremost in our minds when making this decision.”

People wanting refunds can call the Rockhampton Eisteddfod Association office on 4927 2036 and leave a message or email secretary@rockhamptoneisteddfod.org.au.