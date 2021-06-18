Quest to find ‘forever home’ for Gabbie’s 6yo daughter

Gabbie Marshall, 23, died of stab wounds in a house in Main St, Ulverstone, Tasmania on Tuesday, June 15.

The Sunshine Coast mother of a young woman allegedly murdered in Tasmania has paid tribute to her "sweet girl" who will be missed by many.

Heidi Marshall who lives in Nambour has set up a fundraiser in a bid to find a "forever home" for her six-year-old granddaughter who she is caring for since her daughter Gabrielle Marshall was allegedly killed.

Ms Marshall died of stab wounds in a house in Main St, Ulverstone, Tasmania on Tuesday, June 15.

She was 23.

The Redlands woman had moved to Tasmania three weeks ago and was staying with a friend when the alleged attack happened.

Colin William Drake, 35, was charged with her murder and faced Devonport Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 17.

The Mercury reported Mr Drake did not enter a plea to the charge of murder nor did he apply for bail.

Mr Drake was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on July 15.

Gabbie Marshall, 23, was killed while staying with a friend after moving to Tasmania. Picture: Supplied.

Mrs Marshall told the Sunshine Coast Daily the loss of her youngest daughter was a tragedy.

She admits her daughter was going through a rough time but had just been "getting her life in order".

"She was happy, she told her friend that she felt like the old Gabrielle," she said.

"(She was wearing) beautiful clothes and putting on makeup.

"She rang her daughter every morning and night, she was in a good place."

Mrs Marshall said her "sweet girl" would be missed by many and said the tragedy was horrific and devastating.

"(The alleged murder) left her beautiful girl and family devastated," she said.

The Facebook fundraiser, which has a goal of $50,000, has so far attracted $2114 worth of donations.

"Any amount of money, no matter how small, is very much appreciated," Mrs Marshall said.