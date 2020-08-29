Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SUNSET COUPLE: The photo Peter Giesemann took while visiting Hervey Bay, he is looking for the couple in the photo. Photo: Contributed/ Peter Giesemann.
SUNSET COUPLE: The photo Peter Giesemann took while visiting Hervey Bay, he is looking for the couple in the photo. Photo: Contributed/ Peter Giesemann.
News

Quest to find mystery couple captured in chance sunset shot

Stuart Fast
29th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN Brisbane man Peter Giesemann saw this couple in the Torquay sunset, he knew it was a special photo moment.

He is now on a mission to give the couple captured a copy of the image.

Mr Giesemann is a hobby photographer and was visiting Hervey Bay with his wife on Thursday, August 20 when he spotted the photo opportunity late in the afternoon.

He took the photo from 400 metres away and intended to give a copy of the photo to people in it.

"By the time we walked there they had gone," Mr Giesemann said.

"Not many people would have a picture of themselves silhouetted by the shape of the setting sun … it's priceless," he said.

Mr Giesemann hoped the couple featured in the photo or anyone who knows them will contact him soon.

His number is 0408 756 763.

fccommunity
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ youngsters won’t let pandemic stop 15-year tradition

        Premium Content CQ youngsters won’t let pandemic stop 15-year tradition

        Education Determined students have competed in one of the State’s most beloved schooling traditions.

        UPDATE: Person cops hefty fine over North Rocky blaze

        Premium Content UPDATE: Person cops hefty fine over North Rocky blaze

        News WATCH: Smoke billows from North Rocky blaze.

        REVEALED: CQ’s top vehicles targeted for theft

        Premium Content REVEALED: CQ’s top vehicles targeted for theft

        Crime Owners of an iconic Aussie car are being warned to lock up properly.

        UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after suffering snake bite

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after suffering snake bite

        Breaking The aggressive snake reportedly struck the woman on the toe.