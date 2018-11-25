Questing to engage CQ locals with the classical music genre

ANYONE walking past All Variety Books in Williams St yesterday may have thought the owner was playing Bach's cello suites over the shop's speakers.

Robert Manley is an accomplished cellist who returned to Rockhampton this week to catch up with old friends and ask locals what they know about classical music.

Mr Manley spent only a few years in Rockhampton but he has close ties with his first cello teacher, Anne Svendsen, and her husband Mark, who run Arts CQ.

The registered charity, which works with artists and organisations to develop a sustainable professional base in CQ, hosted a 2017 string quartet tour which premiered four new works by local composer and bass player, Suzie-May Camm.

She and her husband Pete, a guitarist, invite local musicians to bring their instruments and gather at their new MtMorgan venue, Cambo's Cafe, on Sundays from 4pm.

"People are getting excited about the arts scene up there in MtMorgan which is good to see,” Mr Manley said, following a community meeting and performance at the local school of arts on Monday night.

Mr Manley began playing the piano at three, cello at eight and has completed a Bachelor of Music degree at The University of Queensland, where he is now studying for his doctorate, as well as a stint at the Australian National Academy of Music in Melbourne.

He recently spent six months as an intern with the Auckland Philharmonia orchestra.

His thesis involves interviewing people in Central Queensland to figure out strategies to engage locals with the classical music genre and to help musicians identify their role in the local arts.

He has spent most of his time in town speaking with musicians from the Chamber Music Society as well as conducting 'vox pop' interviews with people on the streets.