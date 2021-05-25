Question you must ask before sex

Changes to NSW’s sexual assault laws announced on Monday mean a person shouldn’t expect another has agreed to sex unless they have said or done something that indicates consent.

Changes to NSW’s sexual assault laws announced on Monday mean a person shouldn’t expect another has agreed to sex unless they have said or done something that indicates consent.

NSW people will need to make sure the other person is on board before engaging in sexual activities under changes to consent laws.

The reforms, announced on Tuesday, mean a person shouldn’t expect another has agreed to sex unless they have said or done something that indicates consent.

“The clearest example would be to say, “Would you like to make love?” Attorney-General Mark Speakman said.

“If party B says yes, that’s a clear example. It may not be words, it may be that in response to that question party B makes a hand gesture, nods, or beckons (the other person) towards them.”

The state’s new affirmative consent model means juries will be able to convict rapists if they failed to take an active step to obtain consent for sex.

It also puts the onus on a person to say or do something to make sure consent is given.

“No one should assume someone is saying ‘yes’ just because they don’t say ‘no’ or don’t resist physically,” Mr Speakman said.

Sexual assault survivor advocate Saxon Mullins was pleased with the outcome. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

“Steps should be taken to make sure all parties are consenting.”



The proposed changes come after a report by the NSW Law Reform Commission published in November last year.

The government will support or support in principle all 44 recommendations in the report.

“This is an amazing day that we’ve all waited a really long time for,” survivor advocate Saxon Mullins said.

The new rules will mean an accused person cannot reasonably believe the victim has consented to sex if they for example “freeze” due to fear.

It also means an accused person cannot reasonably believe the victim consented just because they didn’t say “no”.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the changes would mean people who engage in sexual activity with others would need to seek consent. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard

Women’s Safety NSW chief executive Hayley Foster welcomed the announcement, but urged the government to add an overhaul of the court system for sexual assault cases to its to-do list.

“A law change on its own will not address the traumatic nature of the court process, and the fact that so many victims of sexual assault do not want to be dragged through a long, drawn-out process where they will likely have their credibility torn to shreds on the stand,” Ms Foster said.

“It doesn't change the fact that the justice you access depends upon the judicial officer your matter is heard by.

“Nor does it change the fact that evidence of similar past conduct on the part of the accused will often not be admissible, making it so much more difficult to secure a conviction.”

Women‘s Safety NSW chief executive Hayley Foster. Picture: Supplied

Sydney Institute of Criminology director Andrew Dyer said while cultural change was needed to prevent people from falling victim to sexual assault, he doesn’t think the legal reform hit the mark.

He said while the fact of whether an accused person actively sought consent should be taken into consideration by juries, failure to do so shouldn’t by itself establish a person’s guilt.

“It would criminalise all people who engage in non-consensual sexual activity with another person, even those who should escape conviction despite having failed to do or say something to make sure that the complainant was consenting,” Dr Dyer said.

He mentioned people with intellectual disabilities as an example of a cohort that might be unfairly affected by the requirement.

Sexual assault is the only crime that’s on the rise in NSW, according to the latest quarterly crime report by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

Sexual assault was up by 10.1 per cent in the 24 months up to December. All other crime categories had either gone down or were stable.

It’s a devastating crime that affects mainly women, with one in six women in Australia reporting they had experienced sexual assault, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

The perpetrators are nearly always men. In 2018-2019, 97 per cent of sexual assault offenders were male, the AIHW said in a fact sheet published last year.

But the rate of conviction for sexual assault is low, with only 19 per cent of incidents reported to NSW police in 2019 leading to charges.

Originally published as Question you must ask before sex