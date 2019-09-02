Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Politics

Questions over QBuild's ability to create jobs

Chris Burns
by
2nd Sep 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
THE state's announcement to restore QBuild may not create new jobs as is intended.

Last week Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state would reshape its construction and building arm, returning it to the former QBuild model.

There would be 300 additional tradespeople and apprentices employed across four depots including Bundaberg, which is based on Dr Mays Rd.

But Burnett MP Stephen Bennett was concerned that this would not necessarily translate to new jobs.

It could take over the jobs of local contractors.

QBuild was restructured under the Newman government and renamed Building Assets Services.

"BAS has a huge network of capacity where they can get on the phone to a plumber, 'I need you to go to this house and fix this up'.

"They get it done, you don't need your own field staff to do that work.

"It's archaic, it's out of touch and more importantly it's bitterly expensive and it doesn't have client outcomes."

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce vice president Tim Sayre said the QBuild announcement could be of benefit to the community.

"That's great, but this needs to be new jobs," he said. "What we don't want to see is the businesses that are now doing work for schools and government buildings lose those contracts," he said.

"We want to make sure we still have locals doing local work through contracts they currently have."

QBuild work could be more expensive as its direct employees were bound by stricter government regulations for its workers, he said.

