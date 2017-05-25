Questions raised about levee conditions

QUEENSLAND Labour Senator Murray Watt has hit out at Capricornia MP Michelle Landry after she placed five conditions on her support for the construction of the South Rockhampton Levee.

"Michelle Landry has yesterday come up with another round of excuses for her failure to deliver funding to build the South Rockhampton flood levee,” said Mr Watt.

"Rocky deserves better than excuses from an MP who can't get the job done.

"The time for excuses is over. She should do her job and convince Malcolm Turnbull to fund the levee.”

Ms Landry has previously defended the time she has taken to make a decision about the levee, citing the scope of the project and the time required to consult 3,600 residents to gauge community support for the project.

"Since the levee was raised I have been very clear that funding would be contingent on five important factors,” Ms Landry said yesterday.

PM Malcolm Turnbull congratulated Michelle Landry on delivering the 76th seat needed to form government. Contributed

"They are inclusion of the airport, the co-funding mechanism, community support, land acquisition and the failure report. Council is asking for $50 million in taxpayer funds but has been unwilling to show transparency in answering these vital questions.”

Referring to the feasibility report, Ms Landry raised a number of points of contention.

"Land acquisition is not included in the $60 million cost, so when and how is this being addressed and paid for?” she asked.

"The key objective is to increase land values in Depot Hill and land values will increase 40-50%. Why aren't landowners contributing?

"The failure summary highlights some critical scenarios whereby the levee could fail so it only rational that we know who is responsible in these situations.”