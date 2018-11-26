Council investigating worm found in drinking water

UPDATE: Bundaberg Regional Council says it is investigating the worm.

A spokesperson for the council said "the water is safe for drinking. It undergoes rigorous treatment, including chlorination".

"Council doesn't believe the worm is from the water network but we're investigating."

The council also referred the NewsMail to information from earlier in the year regarding the announcement of an $8 million investment into improving coastal water supply.

An upgrade, which will start in the new year, will see improved water for about 7000 properties between Burnett and Elliott Heads including the Hummock.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the works would address "historical seasonal issues with taste and odour".

Built in 1991, the Kalkie plant will see numerous improvements including better filtration systems to improve water quality.

EARLIER: Questions have been raised around the region's tap water after a Bargara woman found a parasite swimming in her glass.

Rachael Roman took to social media after the shocking find.

"I was halfway through drinking a glass of water straight from the tap when I noticed this guy swimming around," she said.

Ms Roman said she thought it was a parasitic worm but wasn't entirely sure.

A video captured by Ms Roman shows the thin, pale worm-like animal swimming around in her glass of water.

Ms Roman said she was fed up with the quality of her tap water, which she said often came with a pungent taste and smell.

A still image of video showing a small worm swimming in tap water. Contributed

"When there's a large algae bloom in the water, it smells like a dirty fish tank and has such a bad taste it is undrinkable," she said.

"So many times I've heard from the council that the water is safe to drink but from what I've heard, they won't spend the money to have the algae treated."

Ms Roman said the water quality was also an issue for her pet fish.

"I own several freshwater fish tanks and I know for a fact that when there is an algae bloom, the excessive amount of algae in the water releases a lot of toxins - this is what happens to the water that is 'safe to drink'.

"That is only one thing and it is deadly to to the life in my fish tanks."

Ms Roman said she hoped something would be done to improve water quality.

"I hope this proof of the terrible water quality will make a big difference and if not big, at least a little," she said.

The worm incident has been raised with the health department and council, with Councillor Scott Rowleson responding immediately to concerns.

Bundaberg Regional Council has been contacted for comment.