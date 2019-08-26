Questions raised over China stay
QUEENSLAND'S electoral commission has been asked to investigate whether the Chinese businessman who hosted Palaszczuk Government assistant minister Brittany Lauga and two other central Queensland councillors is a prohibited donor under the law.
The Courier-Mail can reveal the LNP penned a letter to Commissioner Pat Vidgen asking him to investigate whether the Yuexing Group could be considered a developer given the company was behind a major resort development planned for Central Queensland.
The LNP referral came just days after Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath penned her own letter to the ECQ asking the commissioner to look into whether the company behind a $10,000 donation made to the LNP under an Australian Company Number was also a prohibited donor.
Yuexing Group chief Ding Zuo Yong provided a night's accommodation to Labor MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and councillor Nigel Hutton earlier this year while the trio was visiting China.