Questions raised over Cobraball waterbombing delay

PIT STOP: A waterbombing Blackhawk helicopter takes off after refuelling at the Barmaryee sports field.

AN investigation by The Morning Bulletin has raised questions about procedures for allocating waterbombing aircraft after a delay was detected between a request for reinforcements to fight the Cobraball fire and their release.

‘Severe’ fire conditions were forecast for Capricornia on Saturday culminating in the destructive Cobraball bushfire which went on to destroy 36 structures including 15 homes, and 12,000HA of bushland.

The Cobraball fire was first reported just before 12pm.

By 12.45pm it had become a fast moving grassfire, burning with a very large fire front with flames 3m high, threatening structures and forcing QFES to request waterbomber support.

CLOSE WATCH: Firefighter watches helicopters waterbombing on Mount Barmaryee.

An estimated half an hour after this, a QFES crew asking about the status of the waterbombers was told that they were “still waiting for approval”.

After 1.30pm, a helicopter and fire mapping plane were observed on the Flightradar app taking off towards the fire.

Questions remain as to whether the delay could have made a critical difference in the scale of the fire confronted by firefighters that afternoon.

It is understood there is frustration within QFES ranks regarding the amount of time it takes to apply, process and approve waterbombing requests via Brisbane.

In Yeppoon yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk disagreed that waterbombers weren’t deployed early enough.

“My advice is they were (sent), as soon as the request was made, they were here,” Ms Palaszczuk said

A QFES spokesperson said response times from a request for an air resource to its arrival at an incident varied significantly, influenced by factors such as availability, details of what is required and various strategic considerations.

During the Cobraball outbreak on Saturday, significant incidents threatening lives and properties were occurring at five other locations, prompting an influx of simultaneous air support requests.

The spokesman said they were processed without delay and approval was provided to the Regional Operations Centre in Rockhampton.

“Aircraft were operating at the Cobraball bushfire within 90 minutes of the fire being reported and the aircraft response was not delayed,” he said describing the past week as “extraordinary fire weather event” where 30 to 40 aircraft responding daily were coordinated at a state level.

WATER BOMBING: A waterbombing helicopter attacks a fire burning on the mountain range behind Farnborough.

“Requests for air support are generated from the fireground to the relevant Regional Operations Centre.

“Each request is then progressed to the State Air Desk with specific detail about the incident so that an approving officer can endorse the use of aircraft and ensure all priority incident requests are met.

“There are currently 11 aircraft operating out of Rockhampton area and 29 others available across the state for further support if needed.”

According to QFES, there were no instances where aerial assets responding to Central Queensland had been turned around to respond to southern fires nor where any aerial resources diverted to New South Wales.