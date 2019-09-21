Questions remain two years on from brutal bushland attack

THE questions that remain about the day he was brutally assaulted more than two years ago are difficult for Jim Dodrill to wipe from his mind.

The anti-corruption campaigner was violently attacked by a group of people in bushland in June 2017 and both he and his elderly father Mitch were taken to hospital covered in blood.

Joel James Fullarton was convicted of the assault in Ipswich Magistrates Court on top of other weapon and drug offences earlier this year but police issued a warrant for his arrest in July after he failed to appear for sentencing.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said Fullarton was arrested early on August 13 in Redbank Plains.

"The man was remanded in custody on this and other matters and appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 12," they said.

"The man was immediately released on parole, with the magistrate deeming the month spent in custody was sufficient time to serve on all matters."

Jim said he couldn't understand how the only person to be jailed over the attack had gotten off so lightly.

"It just beggars belief that he got off with a couple of weeks in the remand centre and that's the end of it," he said.

"We had assumed that according to law in Queensland that an assault on a person over the age of 70 (Mitch was 74 at the time) required a mandatory sentence on its own and it seems that that wasn't taken into account.

"There's a lot of unanswered questions about this."

"It's unresolved... it does leave me thinking about it regularly."

Jim said he has a permanent disability in his right hand as a result of the attack and his father had been left "psychologically scarred" from the incident.